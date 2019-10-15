National Bank Financial Comments on TMX Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMX Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on X. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE X opened at C$117.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.97. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$68.87 and a 1-year high of C$120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.40 million.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

