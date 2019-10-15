Narrative (NRVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Narrative has a market capitalization of $79,809.00 and $102.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00227824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.01054335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,427,331 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

