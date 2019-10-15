Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.52% of Napco Security Technologies worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

