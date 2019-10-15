Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBRV. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

