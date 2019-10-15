Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NYSE MYE opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $567.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Myers Industries by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

