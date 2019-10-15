MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.96 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.