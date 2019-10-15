M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank stock opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

