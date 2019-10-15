Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $4.14 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 35.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $1,563,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Assurant by 78.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Assurant by 1,476.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $127.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. Assurant’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.