Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.14% of Snap-on worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $157.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

