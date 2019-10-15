Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,541,000 after purchasing an additional 120,549 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.49. 328,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,480. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

