Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up approximately 3.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.53% of Donaldson worth $34,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 193.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 11,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,586. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

