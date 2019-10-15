MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 30th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MoSys stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. MoSys has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

