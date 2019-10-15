Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 479,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 191,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 655,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. 181,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

