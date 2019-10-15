Morgan Stanley Trims Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Target Price to $31.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 733,237 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Yelp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

