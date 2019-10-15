Morgan Stanley Sells 5,767 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

