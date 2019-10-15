Morgan Stanley Sells 321,594 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

VICI stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

In related news, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

