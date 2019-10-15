Morgan Stanley Sells 234,457 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,067,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SunOpta by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.70. SunOpta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher purchased 19,310 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $43,061.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,726.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis purchased 75,360 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,748.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 334,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,300.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 294,670 shares of company stock worth $639,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

