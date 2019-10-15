Morgan Stanley Sells 13,380 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,233,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

