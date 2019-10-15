Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of BP Midstream Partners worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 188.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BPMP opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

