Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOG.A. SunTrust Banks cut Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Get Moog alerts:

Shares of Moog stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. Moog has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.78 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.