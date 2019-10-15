Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotype is a leader in empowering expression and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and consumer devices. The company’s libraries and e-commerce sites are home to many of the most widely used typefaces – including the Helvetica, Frutiger and Univers families – as well as the next generation of type designs. Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help you create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience your brand, now and in the future. Their fonts and technologies are designed to enable creative expression and give brands a distinct global voice. They are behind the text you read in newspapers and books, in the apps on your phone, in the websites you browse, on the dashboard you scan, on the goods you buy, and in the games you play. “

TYPE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co downgraded Monotype Imaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

TYPE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

