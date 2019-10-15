Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MONY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 384.10 ($5.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.61.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

