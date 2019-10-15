Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given New GBX 1,910 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.04) on Monday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,582.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,680.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80). Insiders have bought 5,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,833 over the last ninety days.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

