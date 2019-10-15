Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 825.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after buying an additional 6,955,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,614,000 after buying an additional 2,036,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,160. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

