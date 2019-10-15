Monarch (MT) Reaches Market Cap of $175,795.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monarch token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a total market cap of $175,795.00 and $219,885.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00228046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01055796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,323,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

