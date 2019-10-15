Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index accounts for about 1.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,660. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

