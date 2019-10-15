Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MITK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Mitek Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 436,428 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $10,934,000. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 206.2% in the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 690,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

