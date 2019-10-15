Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Acquires 4,095 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,742. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

