Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Microsoft’s analysis:

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,126,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,816,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,079.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.