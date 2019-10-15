MicroBitcoin Price Down 14.2% This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $5,722.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

