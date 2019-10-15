MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,409. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $790.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.26.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.