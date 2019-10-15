MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

