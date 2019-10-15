Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $27.57 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bitfinex, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $27.57 million and $4.25 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.32 or 0.02214983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00056246 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,770,549 coins and its circulating supply is 76,770,423 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.