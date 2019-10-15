Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ MNLO opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $113.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

