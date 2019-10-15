Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.67 ($3.16).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Investec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 207.50 ($2.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.39. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.30 ($2.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

