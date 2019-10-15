MediBloc [ERC20] Market Capitalization Tops $14.17 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $1.07 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, DEx.top, Kryptono and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00044278 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.04 or 0.06099228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001099 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00043007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016988 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, DEx.top, Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinsuper, CPDAX, IDEX, Upbit, Cashierest and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

