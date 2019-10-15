Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $6.62. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,414 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MDF. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $99.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.86.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.5191849 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other news, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total transaction of C$238,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,643,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,797,631.30. Also, Director Gilles Laporte purchased 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,244. In the last three months, insiders acquired 64,600 shares of company stock worth $430,515.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

