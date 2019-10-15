Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,671,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.