McAdam LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,780,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

