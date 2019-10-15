McAdam LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 146,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

