McAdam LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,460,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. 2,434,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

