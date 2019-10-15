Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

CERC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 27,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 231.68% and a negative return on equity of 143.30%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 56,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $191,557.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $6,710,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,643,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,147 in the last ninety days. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

