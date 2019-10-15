Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after purchasing an additional 932,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at $55,087,000.

Mattel stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.