Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 128 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

JNJ stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $346.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.