Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

