Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 181.71 ($2.37).

EMG opened at GBX 156.35 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.43. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

