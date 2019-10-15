Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 184 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 196 ($2.56) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Get Man Group alerts:

LON:EMG traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 155.10 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 5,953,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31). The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.43.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.