Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,890,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 49,280,000 shares. Approximately 54.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 4,918,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $193.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.48. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

MNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

