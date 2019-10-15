MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 494,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,701. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.40.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

