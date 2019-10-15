Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,617 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 224.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 343,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,782,000 after acquiring an additional 220,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 197,847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

